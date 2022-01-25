VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Up 5%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT) shares rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 86,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 181,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

