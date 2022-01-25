Venus Trading 36.8% Lower This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $8.11 or 0.00021781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $96.90 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00098557 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,338.56 or 1.00221076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031596 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.00435858 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,941,124 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

