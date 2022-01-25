Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.30. 10,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 853,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter valued at $216,000.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

