Verge (XVG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.47 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $157.73 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00293271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000105 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,494,339,138 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

