VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 48.1% Lower This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $425,713.47 and approximately $1,583.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 48.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00098316 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,282.25 or 1.00078075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021729 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00029014 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.44 or 0.00433348 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,629,022 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

