VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Market Cap Reaches $3.26 Million

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $47.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.00277613 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006500 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000912 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.84 or 0.01122105 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,235,325,864 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

