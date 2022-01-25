Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $197.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.16. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

