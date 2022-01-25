Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Up 3.2%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 99,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,622,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VET shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.88.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $7,252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100,284 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 582.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 201,029 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.