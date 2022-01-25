Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 294.94% from the company’s previous close.

VRNA has been the subject of several other reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,937. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $380.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 74,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,790 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 382,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

