Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.90

Versarien plc (LON:VRS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.90 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.39). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 26.53 ($0.36), with a volume of 737,204 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.31. The firm has a market cap of £50.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.41.

About Versarien (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

