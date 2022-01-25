Verso Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.60 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verso Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.94 or 0.06584311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00054129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,645.19 or 0.99868296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00049187 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.