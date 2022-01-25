Verso (VSO) Price Down 25.7% Over Last Week

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $138,364.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.78 or 0.06654190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,360.13 or 0.99928976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049331 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

