VerusCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,392.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $34.51 million and $26,392.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.85 or 0.06666578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00055627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,131.25 or 1.00264622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049240 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,495,577 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

