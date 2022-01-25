Vesper Trading 27.7% Lower This Week (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00009840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $30.45 million and approximately $427,379.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.30 or 0.06588845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,631.88 or 0.99971769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00048979 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,445,389 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

