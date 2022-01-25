Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 545 ($7.35).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSVS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.87) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.87) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.54) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 455 ($6.14) on Tuesday. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 408.80 ($5.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 595 ($8.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 448.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 496.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 19.97.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

