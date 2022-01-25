Viacoin (VIA) Trading Down 28.4% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0991 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.30 million and $12,593.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.39 or 0.00292713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.