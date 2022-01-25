ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.