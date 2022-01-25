VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on VICI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

