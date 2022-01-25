Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 15,049 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,774 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in VMware by 1,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,196,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in VMware by 9,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after acquiring an additional 574,116 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

