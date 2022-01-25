Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 16,261 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,353 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,034,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.73.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

