Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,613 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.