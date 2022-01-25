Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

ACN opened at $339.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.19. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

