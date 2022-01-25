Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,584 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -140.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

