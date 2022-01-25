Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of South Jersey Industries worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 363.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 54,070 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 55.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of SJI opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

