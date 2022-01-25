Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 384,562 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347,996 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,025. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

NYSE:MCK opened at $248.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.36. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $256.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

