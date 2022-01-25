Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.