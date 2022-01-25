Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $220.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.65.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

