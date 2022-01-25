Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.