Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

