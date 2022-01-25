Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 43,403 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 113.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Amdocs worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

