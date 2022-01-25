Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 64,554 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Antero Midstream worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 375.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 75.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,652,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 3.05.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

