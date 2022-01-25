Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 9,242 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 16,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.71.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

