Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $272.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.85 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.40.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

