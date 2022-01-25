Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC opened at $403.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.