Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,584 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,048,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 862,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 713,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMP. Bank of America reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

