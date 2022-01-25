Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,261 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Spire worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

NYSE SR opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

