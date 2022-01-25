Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 27,040 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,040 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

