Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,583 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $224.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.91 and its 200 day moving average is $283.33. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.75.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

