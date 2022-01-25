Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,079 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of New Jersey Resources worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,096 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 794.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 53,609 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

NJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.