Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,413 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

MPLX opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

