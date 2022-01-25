Vidulum (VDL) Price Tops $0.30

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $1,646.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00018753 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000842 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

