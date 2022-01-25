Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Trading 2.7% Higher

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 736 ($9.93) and last traded at GBX 728 ($9.82). 474,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 267,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 709 ($9.57).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 758.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 723.87. The company has a quick ratio of 254.51, a current ratio of 254.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

