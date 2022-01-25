VIG 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,662.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $753,307.41 and approximately $2,662.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

