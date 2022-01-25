Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.97

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and traded as low as C$7.93. Village Farms International shares last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 4,316,496 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on VFF. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.75.

The company has a market cap of C$715.51 million and a PE ratio of -116.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

