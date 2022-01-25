Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vimeo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Vimeo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vimeo by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

