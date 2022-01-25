VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Shares Up 1.2%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 505.74 ($6.82) and last traded at GBX 495.50 ($6.69). 882,606 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 234,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 489.50 ($6.60).

The stock has a market capitalization of £820.82 million and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 512.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 485.83.

In other VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund news, insider Peter Hames purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 523 ($7.06) per share, with a total value of £41,840 ($56,449.00).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

