VINchain (VIN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $219,148.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $219,148.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VINchain Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

