VINchain (VIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $217,892.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VINchain has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VINchain

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

