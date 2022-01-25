Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 146,613 shares.The stock last traded at 8.94 and had previously closed at 8.98.
A number of analysts have weighed in on VWE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 13.92.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38.
In related news, CEO Patrick A. Roney bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 10.45 per share, with a total value of 52,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $167,499,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,222,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,113,000 after purchasing an additional 298,429 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth about $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth approximately $9,833,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth approximately $8,950,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
