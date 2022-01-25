Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 146,613 shares.The stock last traded at 8.94 and had previously closed at 8.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VWE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 13.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.60 million. Research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick A. Roney bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 10.45 per share, with a total value of 52,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $167,499,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,222,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,113,000 after purchasing an additional 298,429 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth about $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth approximately $9,833,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth approximately $8,950,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

