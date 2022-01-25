Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) PT Raised to GBX 230

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.10) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CYBBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of CYBBF remained flat at $$2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

